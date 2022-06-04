Firefighters rescue people trapped on carnival ride in Kirkwood

By DAN GREENWALD

KIRKWOOD, Missouri (KMOV) — Firefighters recused seven people who were trapped on a carnival ride in downtown Kirkwood Friday night.

Kirkwood firefighters say seven people were trapped, some were stranded more than 40 feet in the air.

All seven were rescued and nobody was injured, Kirkwood firefighters said in a Facebook post.

