Homeowners make extra cash by renting out their swimming pools

By Nick Starling

NORTH TEXAS (KTVT) — The upcoming triple digit temperatures will likely bring many people to the pools to cool down.

Some people are looking to cash in on that experience with the app, Swimply.

The app works like Airbnb but for pools – you set your destination and there’s a list of area pools that you can choose. Homeowners set the rate per hour they charge.

The extra money is needed for many people when just about everything right. Is costs more.

“Life is getting expensive these days so why not bring in some extra income,” said Swimply user Toby Ramey.

He said they can take in about a thousand dollars a month.

“Any kind of supplemental income is fantastic,” added Ramey.

There’s hundreds of users in the DFW area where that money goes to help their livelihoods.

“The supplemental income goes directly into the checking account and it’s nice we can buy our groceries with that and pay for pool maintenance with that and it works,” said Swimply user Kathy Schneider.

“What we actually use the income for is to pay our pool company since we have people in and out of it so often,” said Swimply user Sydney Hamilton.

It’s one way people are finding ways to stay afloat financially.

“It’s kind of a win-win for everybody you make a little bit of money and then you provide people with nice place to hang out and enjoy themselves,” added Ramey.

The app is free to download.

