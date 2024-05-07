The 90s are back… and so is the wind

A gusty west wind will grace us this evening, especially along I-10. Gusts 30-35 MPH are expected in the wind-prone communities in the Coachella Valley, mainly north of the interstate.

As the trough moves east, our winds will take on a more northerly flow. This setup will bring drier air into the desert. Dew point temperatures will drop into the 20s Wednesday afternoon.

Seasonable temperatures are with us through the workweek, with more heat awaiting us this weekend and early next week.

