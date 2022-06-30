Gun fight in Orange Grove community leaves neighbors terrified

By Ariel Mallory

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — For the second day in a row, there was a gun battle in broad daylight in Mobile.

People in the Orange Grove community on edge, afraid of being hit by a stray bullet.

This is after a shootout between two guys leaves two houses with bullet holes.

A lot of people in Orange Grove say kids play outside all the time, and this could have ended a lot worse.

One woman who was too afraid to speak on camera says it happened right outside her home.

“I’m scared right now. I just don’t want nothing to happen because so many people getting killed by bullets, and it’s stray bullets. So it’s like…I’m scared,” she said.

She goes on to say she’s afraid for the children in the area who play outside a lot.

“It’s scary. I just moved over here so for that to happen I’m glad I wasn’t here,” she said. “But for that to happen that’s scary cause it’s a lot of kids who stay in both areas.”

Tuesday afternoon around 2:30, is when the two men started shooting at each other on Joachim Street.

The bullets hitting two houses.

On Monday during the afternoon rush hour, two people in two different cars got into a gunfight on Government Boulevard near MPD Headquarters.

At least one bullet hit a car in the Neighborhood Walmart parking lot.

No one was injured in either crime.

Shuntell Murphy who lives in the Orange Grove area says she saw Tuesday’s shootout.

“The children had noticed it was gunshots being fired,” Murphy said. “And so we looked out the window and I saw a young man at a vehicle with his gun out and he was shooting at someone over in this direction.”

Diwanna Fleming who works in the neighborhood says the constant violence is putting the workers in danger.

“That’s what my employees said,” Fleming said. “That is really, really sad and unfortunate because the people can’t live in peace, the children can’t play in peace, and they can’t work in peace.”

Police don’t have any suspects in custody.

