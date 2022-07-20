Milwaukee DA: No charges filed in El Rey grocery store double homicide

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — No charges will be filed in the double homicide that occurred at El Rey grocery store July 9, according to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Nolden and Luis Lorenzo were killed in the shooting.

The DA’s Office says on the date of the incident, Anthony Nolden was employed as a security guard by Marshall Public Safety and working at El Rey grocery store on S. Cesar Chavez Drive.

Luis Lorenzo entered the store carrying a shoulder bag, which is contrary to store policy prohibiting bags in the store due to thefts. It is believed that Nolden attempted to deny Lorenzo entry and Lorenzo moved past Nolden, where the two engaged in an argument. Nolden called his supervisor, Enoch Wilson, and asked for additional security assistance immediately.

Before leaving the store, Lorenzo “squared up” and made movements towards Nolden as if he wanted to fight. The DA’s Office says it is believed that Nolden then used pepper spray on Lorenzo, who ran out into the parking lot as Nolden walked after him.

Nolden’s supervisor arrived at that time and ran after Lorenzo. The DA’s Office says Wilson grabbed Lorenzo and tried to direct him to the ground. Lorenzo was reportedly reaching for something in his bag during this time. Wilson got Lorenzo to the ground, lying face down. Lorenzo then produced a gun and blindly fired a shot upward, which struck and killed Nolden. He then turned the gun toward the supervisor and fired it, missing him. Wilson then stood up from Lorenzo and fired his gun toward him, killing him.

The DA’s Office says Wilson must have reasonably believed there was an “actual or imminent unlawful interference with his person by Lorenzo,” justifying the use of deadly force as self defense under Wisconsin law.

A statement from the the DA’s Office says in part:

“Under these circumstances, Wilson’s conduct fell within the scope of the law of self-defense and defense of others. Therefore the State will take no further action in this matter.”

