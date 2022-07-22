Anzar Fire Day 2: Evacuations in place for fire that burned 101 acres, 25% containment

By Josh Copitch

AROMAS, California (KSBW) — Cal Fire continues to work on a wildfire burning east of Aromas that has forced evacuations and road closures.

The Anzar Fire broke out at 3:21 p.m. Thursday in the area of Anzar Road near Forest Road. Once Cal Fire was on the scene, they found two fires rapidly spreading.

The north Anzar Fire was quickly contained at 50 acres.

The south Anzar Fire is the fire that continues to burn into Friday. It was last reported at 101 acres and 25% contained.

According to Cal Fire, their biggest focus is fire in dense eucalyptus groves.

Evacuations

According to Cal Fire, the following areas are under evacuation orders: Forest Road School Road Anzar Road Harlands Way Evacuation Warnings:

Properties on Highway 129 between Rogge Lane and Highway 101 Cal Fire said all evacuation orders and warnings remained in place Friday morning.

Evacuation Point An evacuation point has been set up at Anzar High School at 2000 San Juan Hwy, San Juan Bautista, California 95045.

Animal Control Officers responded to the fire. Anyone who needs assistance evacuating animals is asked to contact the non-emergency dispatch number at 831-636-4331.

Damage One home and one garage have been destroyed. No injuries have been reported.

Road Closures Highway 129 at Highway 101 Highway 129 at Rogge Road CHP shut down the off-ramp southbound Highway 101 to Highway 129 Anzar Roa Forest Road School Road

