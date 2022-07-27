Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:40 AM

Body found in Flowery Branch identified as 19-year-old girl

By Mariya Murrow

Click here for updates on this story

    ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — A murder investigation is underway after police found a young woman’s body decomposed in a wooded area of Flowery Branch.

Sarai Llanos Gomez, 19, was found along Paradise Point Road on June 20. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a composite sketch, which led to a positive identification this week.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says they have video of a man in the area at the time of Gomez’s murder. He has been named a person of interest.

If you have information that could help in the investigation, reach out. Police have set up an anonymous tip line.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content