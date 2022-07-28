North Las Vegas Police explorer program allowing non-citizens to participate

By Alexis Fernandez

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The North Las Vegas Police Department’s Explorer Program will soon allow non-citizens to participate, becoming the first in Clark County to drop the requirement.

“Get our recruitment numbers up for sure, but more importantly just be all-inclusive for the community,” police officer Teodoro Mendez Jr. said.

A group of students in the program were promoted into leadership roles due to their work ethic on Wednesday, including Randy Dubon, 18.

“It has shaped me quite a lot, the person that you see today is not the person I was maybe was two years ago, I was always kind of shy and timid back in school,” Dubon said.

He says it’s a path to his dream job.

“I’m really, really interested in becoming a police officer, and always wanting to go into being a police officer since I was very young,” he added.

The program allows young adults to explore different careers in law enforcement.

“It is definitely a mentoring program with an emphasis on leadership skills, team building exercises, we get them back out in the community to volunteer at various events and just create good people,” Mendez Jr. said.

The minimum requirements to become an NLVPD Explorer are:

Must be at least 15 but not yet 21 years old Have a minimum of a 2.0 GPA in all classes in high school or college if attending Be willing to submit to a thorough background check Have written permission from a parent/guardian applicant is under 18 years of age Be highly motivated and of good moral character Maintain acceptable attendance throughout participation in the program Interested parties should contact the Explorer Program Coordinator here or by calling (702) 633-1705.

Orientations for new applicants are held once a year in January.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.