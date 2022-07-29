Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:31 AM

Stuck pedal causes driver to run stop sign as SUV plows into home, police say

By Nate Eaton

Click here for updates on this story

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after an SUV crashed into a home Thursday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Lomax Street and Wabash Avenue around 5:50 p.m.

The driver of a Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling south on Wabash Avenue when an object became stuck on the gas pedal, according to Idaho Falls police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. This prevented the driver from stopping at the intersection.

A person driving a Mercury Mountaineer was traveling west on Lomax Street through the intersection when the van hit the SUV.

“The van spun around, and the Mountaineer continued onto the sidewalk and into a home,” Clements says.

The foundation and exterior of the home on the 600 block of Lomax Street were significantly damaged. A person inside the room opposite the wall that was struck is OK.

Both drivers had minor injuries. Clements says the minivan driver was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and reminds everyone to keep the space around vehicle pedals clear.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content