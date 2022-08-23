Turlock student dies days after being pulled from pool, officials say

By Greta Serrin

TURLOCK, California (KCRA) — A Turlock High School student has died days after he was pulled from a swimming pool, officials said Monday.

The Turlock Unified School District said identified the senior as Angel Nikael Ramos Dominguez. He was on life support in critical condition since Friday.

“Our condolences go out to Angel’s family and friends for this tragic loss,” the school district said.

The school district told KCRA 3 in a statement that a group entered the locked swimming complex around 11:30 on Friday night.

“They noticed one peer had not surfaced and ran to find the THS Athletic Trainer, who was still on campus following the evening’s football game; the individuals shared they were unable to bring the student to the surface due to depth of the diving pool and his weight,” the Turlock Unified School District said in a statement.

Authorities were called to the pool around 11:51 p.m. and found the student at the bottom of the pool, the Turlock Fire Department said. It’s believed they were underwater for about 10 minutes.

Firefighters pulled the student onto the pool deck and continued CPR for about 22 minutes before a pulse was back, authorities said. They were taken to an area hospital.

“THS administration and staff continue to communicate with the student’s family to receive updates on the student’s condition,” the district said.

The school district said counselors will be on campus Tuesday.

