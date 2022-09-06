Fire at apartment complex displaces 16

By Zoe Brown

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Sixteen people are being relocated after they were displaced by a fire at an Overland Park apartment complex Tuesday morning.

According to the Overland Park Fire Department, crews were called to Perry 81 Apartments just after 9 a.m. The complex is in the 10200 block of W. 80th St., between I-35 and Antioch Road.

The first units that arrived at the scene saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the second and third story balconies of a three-story apartment building. An evacuation was underway.

A second alarm was called, according to OPFD.

Crews started attacking the fire from the outside while other crews searched the building to make sure everyone got out safely.

It took crews less than 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. According to OPFD, crews from Lenexa and Shawnee also responded to the scene.

Ultimately, seven units were damaged as a result of the fire. Sixteen people were displaced.

The complex’s management is working with the Red Cross to relocate those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

