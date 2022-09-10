FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl last seen at Atlanta airport with unknown man

By Jamarlo Phillips

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The FBI is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday morning.

According to the release, Emma Linek, who goes by the name of Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio on September 6th.

Agents confirmed that Linek was last seen leaving Hartsfield’s North Daily Parking with an unknown male at about 10 a.m. She has not been seen since, officials say.

The picture of Linek below is from the ATL airport the day she was last seen. fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/emma-linek

FBI Atlanta ASAC Chris Macrae and Emma’s father will address the media at 3 p.m. Saturday in front of FBI Atlanta HQ. Location: 3000 Flowers Road South.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Toll-Free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

