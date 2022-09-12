Families of the Stolen holds ceremony for new north Omaha mural

By KETV Staff

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Families of the Stolen held a dedication ceremony for a new mural in north Omaha on Saturday.

The mural is called “Say their names.”

The artist said it’s dedicated to the 48 women who have been killed in the community.

The organizer founded Families of the Stolen after her sister, Jameila Hesseltine, was shot and killed in 2011.

She said the message behind the mural may be somber, but she wanted today to be a day of laughter and fun.

“It’s important to me because the kids right now are the ones that are in the middle of the violence. It’s important to me that these kids remember how to laugh and that there are people that care about them and that people that want something to happen other than the violence,” Buffy Bush said.

There was also a bike raffle and music.

This coming Monday marks the 11th anniversary of Jameila’s death.

