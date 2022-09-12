Man drags woman while professing love to her, tries to escape arrest

By KPTV Staff

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — A man allegedly drug a woman from an apartment, then tried to escape when being arrested in downtown Vancouver on Saturday night.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday at about 11 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment in Orchards. When they arrived, they learned a man assaulted a woman and then forcibly drug her from the apartment. The victim and neighbors said the man was professing his love to the victim when dragging her from the apartment. The suspect was also making rape and death threats. Deputies saw several death threat text messages from the suspect to the victim.

Deputies helped the victim get to a safe location. They attempted to find the suspect.

On Saturday at about 9:20 p.m., the victim told deputies the suspect was again sending more threatening text messages. She and her friends helped find the suspect.

Deputies arrested Mohamed Aly Aboulezz in downtown Vancouver. After the arrest and before being taken to jail, Aboulezz tried to escape from deputies and suffered minor injuries. Aboulezz was taken to the Clark County Jail on the following charges:

· Kidnapping in the First Degree

· Residential Burglary

· Assault in the Fourth Degree

CCSO said it has responded to three cases of women being kidnapped in the last two weeks. It wants to remind the public caution should be used when meeting people online, in bars and at parties. Use extra caution with letting strangers into homes and cars.

