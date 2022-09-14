Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 7:53 AM

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Someone slashes residents tires

<i>WLOS</i><br/>Swannanoa resident Jessie Bryant said he and five of his neighbors woke Wednesday morning to find the tires on their vehicles had been slashed.
WLOS
WLOS
Swannanoa resident Jessie Bryant said he and five of his neighbors woke Wednesday morning to find the tires on their vehicles had been slashed.

By Denise Pridgen

Click here for updates on this story

    SWANNANOA, North Carolina (WLOS) — Some Swannanoa residents are out thousands of dollars after what appears to be a tire-slashing spree, one resident said.

And the person who did it was caught on a security camera.

Jessie Bryant’s security footage shows a person walking next to his truck and then slashing the tires Wednesday on Wilson Avenue.

Bryant said five of his neighbors also woke up to the same damage.

“We’re in a hard time right now. Why would anybody do that to somebody?” Bryant asked. “Everyone is having a difficult enough time and just barely making ends meet, and you’re going to do that to someone.”

Bryant said it’s going to cost him about $800 to get new tires. He has filed a report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content