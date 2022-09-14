Parents plead guilty in 1-year-old son’s overdose death

By KDKA Staff

BALDWIN, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The parents of a boy who died from drug poisoning in Baldwin pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

Investigators said Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire’s 1-year-old son Tommy Snelsire died of drug toxicity nearly two years ago. Lab tests showed the boy had fentanyl in his system, which contributed to his death.

Police said officers found the boy on the front porch of his parents’ home on Oakleaf Drive in Baldwin. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators said he’d been dead “for a long period of time.”

During a search of the home, police said they found heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, pills, open containers of alcohol and other drug paraphernalia.

Sentencing is set for January.

