PD: Man fatally shot by police after suspects shoot at squad car, officers return fire

By WDJT Staff

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A 40-year-old man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee Tuesday night, Sept. 13.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), three officers assigned to the Tactical Enforcement Unit responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 33rd and Cherry just after 9 p.m.

As they arrived, police say gunshots struck their squad, nearly hitting the officers.

The officers got out of the squad and engaged with three suspects — at least one of which they say was armed with a handgun — and returned fire.

One of the suspects, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, was struck several times. Police say the officers attempted life-saving measures but the man later died after being transported to an area hospital.

Authorities say a handgun used by one of the suspects, which was equipped with a drum magazine, was recovered from the scene. The two other suspects fled on foot. No officers or other members of the community were struck by gunfire.

The officers involved include a 30-year-old man with 11 years of service, a 34-year-old man with eight years of service, and a 49-year old man with 15 years of service.

MPD says the officers will be placed on administrative duty as is routine in officer-involved incidents. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating the incident and the lead agency is the Wauwatosa Police Department.

