Tenants impacted by fire say building’s back door was locked and initially prevented escape

By Natalie Duddridge

New York (WCBS) — Dozens of families were forced out of their Fordham Manor building on Tuesday night due to a fast-moving fire.

Some told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge they had problems finding somewhere to stay the night. They were allowed back in late Wednesday morning.

Officials said the fire started around 9 p.m. on the second floor.

Once the residents got out of the building, many had nowhere to go. Some slept overnight on buses, but added that was nothing compared to being trapped inside.

“We couldn’t get out. We were stuck in the building. The windows were breaking. Nobody was able to get out because the glass was falling,” resident Amy Herrera said.

Herrera said she was terrified when she couldn’t see through the smoke that engulfed her hallway in her apartment building at 2490 Davidson Ave. When she finally got her family downstairs, she says the back door was locked.

“We were trying to open the door to get out in the back of the building. I was so scared, but at the same time I was trying to be brave and to help everybody along with my kid and other people’s kids,” Herrera said.

Residents showed CBS2 where they say the door was bolted from the outside.

One man said more than 50 people had piled up at the door trying to escape, so he and another man kicked it down.

“All the tenants pushing and pushing, we broke that door,” Hector Reyes said. “That’s not supposed to have a lock. It’s supposed to be open. Whoever is inside is supposed to be able to open it.”

The FDNY had to rescue several people.

“We did have three people trapped … we found them on the upper floor, removed them via the interior stairs to the roof,” FDNY Deputy Chief David Simms said.

Some suffered smoke inhalation.

“I ended up going to the hospital, all the smoke and all that,” Tomas Bautista said.

At least 10 people were hurt, seven were hospitalized, 100 were displaced, and three firefighters were injured. Some of the injured tenants said they were put in shelters or hotels. Others said they were left with no options.

Two dozen adults and kids said they had to sleep on a city bus parked on Fordham Road overnight.

“Look at the kids. There’s more than 20 other people,” a person said.

Herrera said she stayed awake so her 3-year-old daughter could sleep.

“I’m tired. We’re all tired. We’re hungry. We’re tired. We’re sleepy. We’re scared,” she said.

Scared because they don’t know where they’ll live. Herrera showed CBS2 her apartment and her neighbor’s, where she said the fire started.

As we were recording, the building’s owner showed up. Duddridge brought him to the back door and asked why it was locked.

“They told us they had to break down this door. They knocked this off to get outside,” Duddridge said.

“No, no, it’s not locked,” the owner said, adding when asked if he believes the residents’ claims, “No, it’s not.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the Fire Marshals Office confirmed the fire started on the second floor and deemed it accidental, caused by an overloaded power strip.

There was still no word from the Department of Buildings on that locked back door or any violations.

The Red Cross said it provided emergency assistance to 11 people. Some residents said they were told they could go back inside and CBS2 is trying to get to the bottom of why 20 people slept on buses Tuesday night and still haven’t been placed in a shelter.

