89-year-old and grandson remain in hospital after dog attack

GOLDEN, Colorado (KCNC) — Two people who were injured at a home in Golden when dogs attacked them on Wednesday remain in the hospital. It happened on West 1st Drive near Orchard Street. That’s a neighborhood near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

An 89-year-old woman was critically hurt and a 12-year-old boy was also hurt.

An emergency call about the attack was made in the afternoon after the 12-year-old showed up at a neighbor’s house with injuries from being bitten by one of the dogs. At his home, the boy’s grandmother was in the backyard with two pit bulls that a neighbor says belong to the family.

Police say when officers got to the home they went into the backyard trying to place themselves between the woman and the dogs who were acting aggressively. They used tasers and “less-lethal” shotguns as they tried to create distance, but it didn’t work. More officers arrived and finally they were able to hold off the dogs so the woman could be brought into the house.

Neighbors saw and heard police rushing to help. One woman heard yelling as police tried to get the dogs away.

“She said she heard what sounded like probably four shots,” said the woman’s husband John LaRocca. “Somebody elderly trying to break up and then falls victim to the attack themselves. That’s never good.”

The dogs who were involved were taken to a local veterinary hospital, where one was euthanized due to injuries. The other was being held at Foothills Animal Shelter.

Golden does not have dog breed ban laws. The animals just need to be licensed and vaccinated to be legal in the city. Local officials are verifying if that was the case with these dogs.

