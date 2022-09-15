‘A foul smell’: About 300 fish found dead at North Natomas Regional Park. Officials don’t know why

By Brittany Hope

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — The city of Sacramento’s Department of Utilities says about 300 fish have died at North Natomas Regional Park.

The department received a report about the dead fish on Monday. A majority of the fish are carp.

The fish are located in what people who frequent the park refer to as a pond. The city says it is a stormwater retention basin, known as “Basin 1.”

City staff said they have isolated the water supply from the basin from other waterways until they figure out what’s wrong.

City crews began cleaning up the fish Monday night, removing the dead fish from the water. That clean-up continued all day Tuesday and consisted of trucks, tools and a boat.

“Staff have tested the water at the retention basin and have determined that very low levels of dissolved oxygen were present,” Carlos Eliason, the media and communications specialist for the Department of Utilities, told KCRA 3. “Additionally, staff have sent samples of the water to be tested for harmful algae blooms and expect to receive results by Friday.”

People who live near the park and frequent its recreation space say they are worried.

“It’s a foul smell,” Jim Swan, who lives in the neighborhood, said. “To see mother nature or some imbalance taking [the fish] out is a really sad thing.”

George Beasley, who lives nearby, agreed.

“You can definitely smell the dead fish,” he told KCRA 3.

In the meantime, city officials are asking residents to call 311 if they see water quality issues or dead animals near stormwater detention basins or park ponds.

