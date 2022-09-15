Family of security guard who died on Mark Zuckerberg’s property files wrongful death lawsuit

By KITV Staff

KAUAI, Hawaii (KITV) — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing another lawsuit: this time for the alleged “wrongful death” of a former employee in 2019.

The family of 70-year-old Rodney Medeiros — who worked part-time as a security guard at Zuckerberg Ranch in Kilauea — filed their pre-trial statement this week, giving details of the incident that led to Mederios’ death.

They say Medeiros had chest pains when he was forced to walk from his remote beach post onto a steep trail during a storm on Zuckerberg’s property.

The family also claims Zuckerberg failed to inform members when Medeiros was taken to the hospital.

The family is suing Zuckerberg for wrongful death, negligence, infliction of severe emotional distress, and punitive damages.

