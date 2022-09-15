Homeowner talks about narrow escape after car crashes into Overland Park home

By Alan Shope

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) — There were some tense moments for members of an Overland Park family on Monday when a speeding car crashed through their house, destroying their garage and a truck inside.

It happened near 95th and Delmar Streets.

“It’s like I could hear a succession of glass breaking, smash, more glass breaking,” said homeowner Cheryl Steffen.

Steffen said she was home on the couch when she heard that glass breaking, and she knew it was her house.

“I knew it was. I thought a bomb was going off in the garage,” Steffen said.

She said she rushed outside to see what Chopper 9 was showing us from the sky – that a driver, claiming to have no brakes, smashed into her home just feet from where she was sitting.

After a neighbor called 911, Steffen said she made sure the driver was OK and then started filming the aftermath with her phone. She said that as she was doing that, that’s when she realized what a close call it actually was.

“The trajectory of his car, if you look at the tracks in the yard, was through my dining room. It turned and came to the garage instead,” Steffen said.

The homeowners have lived here for 12 years. Steffen said when they did their landscaping, they put this berm in to protect them from this exact same thing. But the driver went right around it.

“Several big rocks that he hit along the way broke those up, but none of that seems to slow anything down,” Steffen said.

She said the silver lining was that no one was hurt.

“We were blessed honestly,” Steffen said.

She said the family has insurance and plans to rebuild.

