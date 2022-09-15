How long is the line to see the Queen lying in state? What to know

By Brooklyn Neustaeter

LONDON (CTV Network) — Tens of thousands of people have lined up along the banks of the River Thames in London, waiting to enter Westminster Hall and pay their respects at Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state.

The Queen has been lying in state in Westminster Hall since 5 p.m. BST on Wednesday, and will remain there until her funeral on Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to visit before then, to pay their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The lying in state is open to the public 24 hours a day, with police telling CTV News they’re expecting at least 3,000 people to cross in front of the coffin every hour, with the line possibly stretching up to 16 kilometres.

Mourners have been warned they may be waiting 30 hours or more in line, possibly overnight. A queue-tracker monitoring the length of the line has been set up online by the U.K.’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

As of 12:00 p.m. BST, the queue was more than 6 kilometres long, stretching as far as Tower Bridge, according to the tracker.

The queue route begins at Albert Embankment, runs along Belvedere Road behind the London Eye, and onto the South Bank, following the River Thames past the National Theatre, Tate Modern and HMS Belfast through to Southwark Park, before crossing Lambeth Bridge and wrapping around the back of the Palace of Westminster.

Once inside, after passing through airport-style security, people move in a silent, steady pace via two lines past the coffin, which sits in the centre of Westminster Hall.

Mourners can stop briefly before the coffin to bow their heads or curtsey – those who were able to pay their respects Wednesday evening have told CTV News they said a prayer while in front of the coffin, others a simple “thank you” to the Queen.

Many who entered the hall had tears in their eyes upon reaching the coffin.

During the lying in state, the Queen’s coffin sits on a raised platform in the middle of Westminster Hall, with each corner guarded by members from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, Foot Guards, or the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

Former British Army member John Stokes told CTV News he camped out overnight on Wednesday, to be among the first people to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

“She served for 70 years, and I think I would be a very shallow person if I didn’t give a day of my life in memory of her,” he said. WHAT TO KNOW IF WAITING IN THE QUEUE

Upon joining the queue, people will be given a coloured and numbered wristband. The wristband allows them to leave the line for a brief period without losing their place.

Food and drinks cannot be taken inside Westminster Hall, and must be consumed in the queue or disposed of before entering security.

Nearby cafes and buildings such as the Southbank Centre, the National Theatre and Shakespeare’s Globe are open for extended hours during the lying in state to sell food and drinks, as well as provide “comfort breaks.”

St. John Ambulance will be stationed along the route to provide first aid, if required.

Those joining the queue have been advised to bring power banks to charge their phones, umbrellas, sunscreen, snacks, and any medication they need. Mourners are also advised to dress in clothing that is both appropriate for the weather and respectful.

Photography and filming is not permitted inside Westminster Hall, and phones are required to be on silent mode once inside.

Mourners are also not allowed to bring in any items that would cause a disturbance, such as flags, banners or fireworks. Tributes to the Queen including flowers, candles, soft toys and cards are also banned, and should be left at the dedicated floral tribute area in Green Park outside Buckingham Palace.

Along the queue, the British Film Institute has set up an outdoor screen showing archive footage from the Queen’s reign.

For those not attending the lying in state, an official book of condolence is available online for people to add personal messages.

Canadians are invited to sign and view an online book of condolences through the Government of Canada’s website.

The lying in state ends at 6:30 a.m. on Monday. The U.K. government says it will work to ensure “as many visitors as possible” can enter Westminster Hall before the lying-in-state period comes to an end.

Any decision to close the queue will be communicated through the U.K. government’s social media channels.

