Indiana firefighters rescue dog that fell down 12-foot trench

By WLKY Staff

    INDIANAPOLIS (WLKY) — It was a ruff go for a 2-year-old dog in Indiana when he fell down a trench.

Luckily, he was saved by some brave firefighters.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a 2-year-old American Bully dog was out in his yard when he fell into a trench that was 12 feet deep.

The owner of the pup, named Mansa, said a contractor dug the trench that morning and left it open, hidden by two piles of dirt.

IFD’s Trench Rescue team was able to shore up the trench and make it safe. They then were able to get inside and rescue Mansa.

Good news — Mansa wasn’t hurt.

