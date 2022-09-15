‘Malnourished’ livestock rescued from illegal marijuana grow operation

By KPTV Staff

OREGON CITY, Oregon (KPTV) — Malnourished livestock were rescued during a search of an illegal grow operation near Oregon City this week, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP’s Northwest Region Marijuana Team served search warrants on Tuesday at a 75-acre property on South Criteser Road, just south of Oregon City. OSP said the investigation began after the discovery of 22 greenhouses that were not registered to grow hemp or licensed to grow marijuana.

During the search of the property, OSP said investigators found nine horses and four cows that were malnourished and in need of care. The Oregon Humane Society and Sound Equine Options responded and took in the livestock.

Investigators also found 2,987 marijuana plants, about 3,000 pounds of bulk marijuana, four firearms, and stolen property including two tractors, a track hoe, a travel trailer, a heavy-haul trailer, a pickup truck and an SUV. OSP also said a Lamborghini sports car was seized as a suspected proceed of the illegal marijuana growing operation.

Eight people living in multiple locations throughout the property were contacted by investigators. OSP said the case and potential felony marijuana and animal neglect charges will be referred to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

No additional details about the investigation have been released at this time.

