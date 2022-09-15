Paranormal investigators set to visit museum in Pickens County, South Carolina

By Stephanie Moore

PICKENS COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — Paranormal investigators will make a stop in the Upstate this month to check out a county museum.

Raven Investigators of the Paranormal will be at the Pickens County Museum of Art and History on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The visit is part of the World’s Largest Ghost Hunt.

The museum formerly housed the county jail, and some say the ghost of former inmates can be heard inside.

Raven Investigators of the Paranormal say they are “a team of professional paranormal investigators. Through our explorations, we venture into all dimensions of the paranormal (spirits, cryptids, UAPs, etc.). We are a research team searching for proof of the paranormal to share with the world. We investigate, film and document all of our findings as proof the paranormal DOES exist.”

The event is private and closed to the public, but the team will livestream the experience.

