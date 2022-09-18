“A few broken bones” reported after fans storm the field following App State victory

By Kari Barrows

Click here for updates on this story

BOONE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Saturday was a big day in Boone as Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 victory over Troy, but several people were hurt in the aftermath.

Appalachian State authorities told WSOC “multiple people” were injured during the celebration, some even walking away with “a few broken bones.” Officials say none of the reported injuries were life-threatening.

The crowd had erupted both in the stands and then onto the field after Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn in a “Hail Mary” final play of the game, securing the Mountaineers’ victor over the Trojans in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

Ever since App State’s upset of highly ranked Texas A&M team in week two, all eyes had been on Appalachian State University in a way they’d never been before. College football’s premier pregame show, ESPN’s College GameDay, was in Boone on Saturday for the first time in the show’s history.

Some business owners, like Krista Kull who owns The Happy Place in downtown, told News 13 earlier in the week that the crowds coming in for the game give them a big boost in business.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.