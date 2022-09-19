Attorneys for music exec Chaka Zulu respond to murder charges

By CBS46 News Staff

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Music executive and Atlanta rapper Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting in Buckhead in June, Atlanta police officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Officials say Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was identified by police as a suspect in a case dating back to June.

Zulu faces murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery charges.

On Sept. 13, Obafemi turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail. Officials said he posted bond later that day.

In June, Zulu was injured in a triple shooting outside of a restaurant in Buckhead.

Two other men were shot, one of which died. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Artez Benton.

Zulu, Ludacris and Zulu’s brother Jeff Dixon founded Disturbing Tha Peace Records in 1998. The label signed a long-term deal with Def Jam Recordings in 2008.

Zulu’s attorney issued a statement:

Mr. Chaka Zulu, a beloved son of the City of Atlanta, is disappointed in the Atlanta Police Department’s decision to bring charges against him surrounding the shooting that occurred in June 2022. A close review of all of the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveals that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four (4) individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture.

Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the nearly fatal injuries he sustained that evening. Mr. Zulu was at his place of business that night and had every right to defend himself. In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weapon that he is licensed to carry. Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he learned of the arrest warrants. Mr. Zulu remains confident that his name will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night.

-A statement from Gabe Banks of Banks Weaver LLC, legal counsel for Mr. Zulu.

Zulu was honored earlier this year by the Atlanta Hawks as one of their Forever 404 honorees.

