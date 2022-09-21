The gift 8-year-old girl gets so she and her family can enjoy more time in the outdoors

By Denise Pridgen

Click here for updates on this story

BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS) — An 8-year-old’s dreams came true Tuesday thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Annie Woolridge’s parents describe her as fiery and powerful with a love of the outdoors. They said the Brevard girl feels comfortable and at home in the forest. Woolridge wished to have a pop-up camper so she and her family could go on more adventures together.

At a reveal party in Brevard, Woolridge received her dream camper, as well as new gear to take on her adventures.

“She’s a warrior and a fighter. And it feels really special to let her experience this and have even more reasons to go on adventures and create memories,” her mom Emily Woolridge said.

Annie told her parents they would be camping in the backyard Thursday night to check out their new camper.

After that, they’re excited to travel to mount Pisgah and the beach.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.