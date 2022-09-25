13 malnourished dogs rescued from OR boarding business

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

GRANTS PASS, Oregon (KPTV) — Animal control officers rescued 13 malnourished dogs from a pet grooming and boarding business in Grants Pass on Wednesday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

Following a report of neglect, deputies served a search warrant on Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 Southeast Sixth Street and found the dogs suffering from various levels of malnourishment, police said.

The dogs were taken to the Josephine County Animal Shelter. Veterinarians worked after hours to see several that required immediate care.

“The living conditions of the animals revealed they had been neglected for some time,” police said.

As of Friday, the dogs were doing well and receiving needed care. The shelter said the animals needed a special and expensive diet and that donations are always appreciated, especially hoses, bleach, laundry detergent and nitrile exam gloves.

The owners and employees of the business were not present at the time of the search warrant but have been identified and the case will be forwarded to the county district attorney, police said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.