Fire ignited by oily rags destroys garage, firefighters say

BEND, Oregon (KPTV) — A fire ignited by improperly stored rags destroyed a garage and lightly damaged a house in Bend on Sunday, according to the Bend Fire & Rescue.

Just after 3 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on Deschutes Market Road.

A log-built garage, attached to the log house by a covered walkway, was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived. Inside the home, the two occupants were still asleep, as the smoke alarms hadn’t yet been triggered by the external fire.

Firefighters evacuated the residents and were able to protect the house from more than some external charring and water damage, but the garage was a total loss.

Inside the garage were two vehicles and several custom bicycles.

Investigators determined that the fire began in a plastic trash can inside the garage. The homeowner had spent several hours the previous day staining his deck and had disposed of the oil-soaked rags.

Bend Fire & Rescue said proper disposal of oily rags is important to prevent a “spontaneous combustion” fire.

“Rags should be placed into a metal can, the can filled with water, and a tight-sealing lid placed on the can,” they said. “Contact your local disposal company for their policies regarding disposal of the can and contents.”

