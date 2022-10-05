The Good Stuff: Providing a helping hand at Cookie Cookie Ice Cream

By Heather Abraham

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — How sweet it is when someone comes along to provide a helping hand.

Last week, KDKA’s Heather Abraham introduced you to the Feda family, who are behind the Cookie Cookie Ice Cream company.

They opened last month in Kennedy Township with the business centered around Hannah. She’s in a transition program in high school that helps students find employment, but it was located far away.

So the family wanted to help Hannah, and other kids, so they opened the ice cream and cookie shop.

One of Hannah’s passions is cake decorating and their display freezer broke just two days after opening.

So we put out a call for help and you delivered — hearing from both Steamfitters 449 and Fazio Mechanical.

A team showed up to get the freezer back up and running!

“When someone hears someone’s in need, everyone’s just trying to lend a hand and help them out,” said Jim Bartos of Fazio Mechanical.

“We’re getting a miracle right here in front of us. It’s incredible,” said Connie Feda. “It’s unbelievable the genoristy and kindness of people.”

Hannah said her first cake is going to be a banana ice cream cake!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.