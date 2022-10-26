City identifies contaminant discharged into river

By Brianna Owczarzak

MIDLAND, Michigan (WNEM) — The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Wednesday night.

Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Wednesday, the city said.

The tanks used to spread the substances onto the field were rinsed and discharged into a floor drain which discharged into the storm sewer system and the river, the city said.

Staff from Dow Diamond are working with the city and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to ensure this does not happen again, the city said.

