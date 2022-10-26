The Farm owners left with memories, wedding photos after fire destroys home

By Samiar Nefzi

CANDLER, North Carolina (WLOS) — The owners of a popular Candler event venue are opening up after a fire destroyed their home on Saturday, Oct. 22.

For nearly six hours Saturday night, firefighters from 10 departments fought to put out a blaze that engulfed a two-story home on Justice Ridge Road.

“[We’re] really grateful we weren’t here sleeping with our grandsons,” The Farm co-owner Beverly Gottfried said.

Beverly and Myron Gottfried said they had lived there since the 1990s and, over the years, had expanded the farmhouse, which was built in the 1800s. The pair were in Ohio when a staff member of The Farm spotted the fire.

“It’s sad. That stuff gives you memories,” Myron Gottfried said. “We’ll create memories in different ways. We’ll remember a lot of different things. It’ll be good.”

The property also serves as The Farm’s wedding venue. According to General Manager Kristie Price, the home is on the opposite side of the 17-acre property.

“The firefighters did a wonderful job of containing the fire, and damage was limited to the private residence,” Price wrote in a statement. “Our owners, staff, horses, donkey and office cat are all safe.”

On Tuesday, the Gottfrieds and their family were back on site to look through what remained of the property. It wasn’t a sight of sorrow, but rather a time to reflect on the memories created within the once towering walls.

A smile grew on the faces Beverly and Myron Gottfried after they found a photo album from their wedding.

“This is one of our wedding photos that made it through the fire,” Myron Gottfried said, holding a picture. “We’re lucky, not only have we survived 54 years, but so have our photos.”

When the fire broke out, there was a wedding happening at the venue, but it was not interrupted.

“They were very gracious,” Myron Gottfried. “Things went for their moment without a hitch.”

Despite the fire, the events portion of the property will still move forward with scheduled events and remain open for bookings.

“We are continuing with our wedding season, hosting events this Friday and Saturday,” Price said. “We can’t wait to celebrate with our couples.”

“Our owners, Bev and Myron Gottfried, are energetic and resilient,” Price said. “They never cease to amaze us, and we look forward to hearing about their plans.”

The Gottfrieds said they’re able to stand on the property and look back on the memories created at 215 Justice Ridge Road.

“[We had] lots of family gatherings [and] people for dinner,” Beverly Gottfried said.

“We’ve created a lot of memories here,” Myron Gottfried said. “It was really an important place for everybody in our family. It’s been such a great spot for us.”

The Gottfrieds, along with Price, said they look forward to what’s next.

As for the cause of the fire, Myron Gottfried said it is unlikely investigators will be able to determine where the fire started or what caused it.

