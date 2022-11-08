‘I hope I’m still here at Christmas.’ Woman battling terminal cancer gets touching gifts from a Secret Santa

By Nate Eaton and EastIdahoNews.com

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Nelia’s husband died in 1990 leaving her with seven kids at home. She went back to college following her husband’s death and was a nurse for the last 25 years. She never remarried and always made her kids and patients her focus.

Nelia is on a limited income but constantly gives to neighbors and family what she can. She was diagnosed with terminal colon cancer just a few months ago.

She has never asked for any kind of help from anyone and is struggling to be able to afford propane to heat her home this winter. She is struggling just to afford food and feels so bad asking for basic things she is in desperate need of.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Nelia a visit and bring her an early Christmas gift. Watch the surprise (along with a special puppy surprise) in the video player above.

