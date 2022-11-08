Orange County sheriff: Teen accused of killing missing girl, her unborn baby

By Web staff

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Orange County officials announced Tuesday morning that a 17-year-old has been arrested in the deaths of a missing teen and her unborn child.

De’Shayla Ferguson, 16, was found shot and killed in Orlando on Oct. 24. She had been reported missing.

The Orange County sheriff’s office found Ferguson dead in the front yard of a house on Broken Pine Circle four days after her 16th birthday.

According to Sheriff John Mina, 17-year-old Lorenzo Larry is charged with second-degree murder in Ferguson’s death and also faces charges of killing an unborn child by injury to mother.

Ferguson was 20 weeks pregnant when she was killed.

WESH 2 does not normally name minors but has chosen to do so because officials anticipate Larry will be charged as an adult.

