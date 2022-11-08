Police respond to shooting call at medical examiner’s office

By Giles Hudson, Julia Falcon

DALLAS (KTVT) — Dallas police are on the scene of a shots-fired call inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office on Stemmons Freeway.

Sources later confirmed to CBS 11’s JD Miles that this was a murder-suicide.

The call came in just before 4:30 p.m. and occurred on the second floor of the building, which is located just north of Wycliff Avenue.

“There is no need for the community to be alarmed, there is no suspect at-large,” Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said. “We do believe that there is an employee here that is involved in this and we do believe that one of the subjects deceased was indeed an employee.”

The Dallas County Health Department, located nextdoor, was evacuated.

Just before 5 p.m., we learned that the suspect was ‘taken down.’

