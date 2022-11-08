Search on for suspect who allegedly recorded student in women’s restroom at Sacramento State University

By KOVR Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — Officers are looking for the suspect who was allegedly recording a student inside a women’s restroom at Sacramento State University.

The incident happened Monday morning at the University Union.

Sacramento State police say the student reported that she was in a stall when she saw a cellphone coming from an adjoining stall. The suspect was allegedly recording her without her consent.

The student called campus police and reported the incident. A witness also reportedly confronted the suspect.

Police say the suspect is a man with a thin build who stands around 5’10” to 6′. He was wearing a dark-colored beanie as well as a black hoodie and black pants with some white lettering on the side. He also was wearing a large, purple, medical-style face mask.

A photo of the suspect has been released by the police department. Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call campus police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.