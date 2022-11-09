Burlington man charged with attempting to facilitate a child sex crime using a computer

By Jason Lee

RACINE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A 43-year-old-man from Burlington has been arrested for allegedly attempting to meet a teenage girl to engage in various sexual acts.

In a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, in which Sheriff Christopher Schmaling referred to the suspect as “yet another sticking pedophile hoping to sexually abuse a child,” the investigation into the Burlington man’s arrest was detailed.

Chad Van Swol unknowingly messaged investigators from the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. He believed the recipient of the messages was a 15-year-old girl.

According to officials involved in the investigation, Van Swol reportedly said that he “liked younger girls.” He expressed concern about becoming involved with the teenager, saying that a 15-year-old girl could “get me into a lot of trouble.” He also allegedly referenced specific sexual acts that he desired to engage in with the teenager.

Van Swol arrived at a pre-established location on Monday, Nov. 7 to meet the 15-year-old girl in person. He reportedly brought lunch for her and had contraceptives in his possession. Instead of meeting a teenage girl, he was surprised by law enforcement who arrested him and transported him to the Racine County Jail.

Bail is set at $50,000 for the offense of the use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

