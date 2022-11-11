Blackfoot American Legion has a new retired flag donation box

By Kailey Galaviz

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — As part of National Apprenticeship Week at Premier Technology, welding apprentices and students from Blackfoot High School created a retired flag donation box.

To celebrate Veteran’s Day, the box was donated to the American Legion Friday morning.

Richard Leavitt, Commander of the American Legion in Blackfoot, says, “We’ve had problems in the past where people have just dropped flags off right at the door and hide them in little bags and stuff. And it’s kind of a little rough. You know, it would be nice to have a place for them to easily access them when we’re not we’re not always open. So this will give them the opportunity to do that when there isn’t anybody there at the facility.”

To further to celebration, the American Legion in Blackfoot is hosting a free dinner to veterans and families Friday night. A social hour will begin at 5:00 p.m. and the dinner starts at 6:00 p.m.

They also invite people to come out and see the new renovations they have made to the building.

