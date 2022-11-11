Cousin of suspect in quadruple murder in Aurora arrested, charged with accessory after the fact

By Web staff

COLORADO (KCNC) — The search for a murder suspect considered “armed and dangerous” continues even after Aurora police continue to arrest suspects connected to the case. Detectives say Joseph Castorena, 21, shot and killed four people over Halloween weekend.

Police arrested Carlos Casillas-Flores, 22, in connection with Castorena’s ability to elude capture. Casillas-Flores is Castorena’s cousin and he is facing one charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

Castorena’s brother, Juan Angel Castorena, 18, was arrested near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Denver last week on the same charge- accessory to first-degree murder after the fact. Police don’t believe he was involved in the shooting itself.

According to Colorado state law, a person is an accessory to crime if, “with intent to hinder, delay, or prevent the discovery, detection, apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of another for the commission of a crime, he renders assistance to such person.” The crime is a felony in Colorado, although the severity of the crime depends on what Juan Angel Castorena and Carlos Casillas-Flores knew of the allegations against their brother and cousin when they allegedly helped him.

Earlier this month, the Aurora Award Fund announced it would offer $5,000, in addition to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers’ $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Joseph Castorena, bringing the total possible reward money to $15,000.

The victims have been identified as Kenneth Eugene Green Luque, 21; Rudolfo Salgado Perez, 59; Jesus Serrano, 51; and Maria Anita Serrano, 22.

Joseph Castorena is accused of shooting and killing them at a house in the 900 block of Geneva Street on the morning of Oct. 30.

He’s still on the loose and is 5’4″ and slim, with a lion tattoo on the left side of his neck.

