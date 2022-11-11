Firefighters around Massachusetts honor veteran battling ALS with helmet tribute.

By ANNA MEILER

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Dale Melanson wasn’t ready to leave the Plymouth Fire Department when a devastating diagnosis of ALS forced him to retire earlier this year.

But, part of him did stay – his helmet.

Now, it’s traveling from department to department across Massachusetts. This week, Braintree firefighters delivered it to the Quincy Fire Department where it rode in the fire truck, even responding to calls.

It’s been to 27 fire departments so far. At each one, members sign the helmet and make a donation toward Melanson’s medical bills.

It’s an emotional show of support and a way to raise awareness of ALS – a neurological disease that slowly takes away a person’s strength and ability to move and speak.

“The fire service is a true brother and sisterhood and when we know someone is down and especially circumstances like this, we want to be there for them in any way we can,” said Braintree Fire Lt. Fredrick Viola.

It’s a cruel fate for anyone, but especially for someone who has spent their life serving others as a firefighter, a Pan Mass Challenge volunteer and in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard.

“He never did anything wrong. He was all about seeing people happy and doing everything he could to serve his community and his family and friends and it’s sad to see something so devastating happen to such a good person,” said Stephanie Harkins, who served alongside him in the Air National Guard. “I think it’s important to pay that back to him. It makes me happy to see people coming together to support Dale and Colleen.”

The public is invited to join Dale and his wife, Colleen, for a night of raffles, music, and food from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, November 11th at the John Alden Sportsmen’s Club at 16 Minuteman Lane in Manomet.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online with this Venmo QR code. The cost is $25. The money will go toward Dale’s medical care, expensive medications and making his home handicapped accessible.

