Inflation continues taking toll on nonprofits ahead of holiday season

By Jasmine Youngblood

Click here for updates on this story

PADUCAH, Kentucky (WPSD) — Inflation is casting a dark shadow on the holiday season.

It’s off to an earlier start this year, as consumers are concerned about prices.

The National Retail Federation forecasts retail sales will grow between 6% and 8% from 2021.

With spending staying high and the dollar not stretching as far, local nonprofits are gearing up for what they say will be a busy season of giving.

They say they are ready to help those in need. Local food pantries are used to a jump in clients around the holidays.

With months of elevated costs of living, nonprofits haven’t seen a break from high clientele all year.

They’re relying on community support to carry them through the season.

Tis the season to give back.

The shelves at Family Service Society in Paducah are stocked with a full supply for families during this holiday season.

Katie Howard, FSS’s director of business development, says that demand continues to rise.

“Food pantry and utility assistance have doubled since last year. We have seen a new surge of new people come to our agency,” Howard says.

St. Vincent de Paul, a budget store and helpline, is seeing a similar trend.

Norma Cox, store manager, says they’ve seen more customers coming in for a cheaper holiday shopping alternative.

“I’ve noticed it in the last two months. I can tell a big difference. I think more people are going to resales, because that’s just the way our income is. We can’t afford,” Cox says.

The entire store inventory comes from donations.

This time of year, Cox says donations tend to slow down, but they can’t afford that this year.

“So we can help the helpline to buy the groceries or sleeping bags for the homeless or financial help,” Cox says.

At FSS, programs like Santa for a Senior are off to a slow start. At $65 per applicant, more sponsors are needed to help stretch their already thin resources.

“Without our neighbors’ help, without our donors’ help, we can only go so far. Becoming a sponsor for our events, having a food drive, there are a number of ways that you can give back to our community,” Howard says.

The deadline for the Santa for Senior applications is Friday, Nov. 11. Low income adults ages 55 and over and disabled adults are eligible to apply.

Applicants will receive food, personal care items, household cleaning supplies and gifts for Christmas.

Check out the flyer below for more information.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.