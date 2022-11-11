Major Dawanna Witt on making history as sheriff: “This is my purpose”

By Marielle Mohs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since her historic election win, Major Dawanna Witt is sharing some of her big goals as the new sheriff of Hennepin County.

She made history on Tuesday to be elected as the first Black sheriff and the first woman sheriff in the 170-year history of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office.

On Thursday, she made promises to make Hennepin county safer and hire more deputies and retain hires as well.

“I’m hoping that a year from now people are going to say Hennepin County is one of the top 5 places people want to work in Minnesota,” said Witt.

Witt also said she’s committed to transparency and engaging with the community while having some fun along the way.

“I will be the funniest sheriff ever, I love humor,” said Witt, “But I’m also straight to the point, and I believe in being transparent and honest, and that’s how I will lead this agency.”

Witt graduated from Minneapolis South High School in 1992. Today, some of the students are inspired by this standout alum making history.

“Just to see that a woman of color has made such leaps and bounds in a system that has had issues, I think it’s really amazing to see her, and hopefully make some changes in that system,” said Poppy Jones, a South High sophomore.

“It’s really inspiring to me, especially because she’s a woman and African American, and that’s never been done here,” said Amara Berktold, a South High junior.

I feel like it’s a huge step towards change,” said Romero Walker, a South High junior, “It’s telling others that you can do anything you really want to if you put your mind to it.”

“She walked these halls, she looked like one of the faces you see out there, and it just makes you think – what face am I seeing now that is going to achieve more in the future?” said Grace Gnronfoun, a South High Senior.

Major Witt will be sworn in on January 3rd. Until then, she’s forming her transition team to help her take on this new leadership role.

On Thursday morning, Witt held a news conference where she answered questions about public safety and the importance of her win.

“Hennepin County, I won’t let you down. I’ll be the best sheriff this agency has ever seen,” she said.

