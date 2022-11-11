Skip to Content
Police investigating firearm found at high school

    SOUTH BEND, Indiana (WBND-LD) — The South Bend Police Department is investigating a firearm found at Riley High School Friday morning.

A juvenile has been detained in connection with the incident.

At 9 a.m., school officials got a tip about a firearm being brought into the building.

Officials quickly responded and recovered the weapon.

The juvenile is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

