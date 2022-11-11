Police: Temple students robbed in armed home invasion off-campus

By STEPHANIE BALLESTEROS

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — It was a terrifying morning for nearly a dozen Temple University students. Police say two armed men broke into an off-campus apartment on the 1300 block of North 15th Street shortly around 6 a.m. Friday.

Police say there were 11 occupants inside the property sleeping.

A father of one of the victims described what happened next.

“They were all taken into the basement and tied up and the home invasion might have lasted about an hour and a half. From what I’m being told,” he told CBS3.

The father says his daughter found a laptop in the basement and sent a message to her sister through social media about what was going on and to call 911.

Luckily, none of those students were hurt.

The suspects fled with debit/credit cards, cell phones and keys to 2015 silver Lincoln MKZ, PA tag# KMF-1560.

Temple University said in a statement the safety of the Temple community remains the university’s top priority. Last week they launched the Best Nest Program, which helps students and their families find off-campus housing that meets certain safety and security criteria.

