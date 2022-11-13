Group to open new men’s shelter in Saginaw, Michigan

By Rayvin Bleu

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — As the winter months approach, the need for shelter is growing more important; which is a need Hilbert Herrera, Executive Director of The Well of Saginaw Men’s Shelter, knows all to well.

“I’ve lived the experience of homelessness at one time in my life, and then I’ve gone through a lot of struggles and I’m blessed to say that, you know, I found you know, I found a way out,” says Herrera.

That is why he is working to bring The Well of Saginaw Men’s Shelter to Saginaw’s Southeast side.

Herrera says, “There’s a deeper need to assist these men in the community that are struggling in life in general, you know, with different issues.”

With the help of volunteers and donations, he has spent about five months renovating a duplex on Julius Street near Gallagher Street. It was donated by Emmaus House with the goal of it becoming a place that feels more like a home than a shelter.

“We think that bringing the home environment you know, will stimulate these men to you know, feel welcome filled with love then of course, you know, we tried to incorporate them in the community,” says Herrera.

Once the shelter is open it will be able to house up to 10 men. Offering single men 18 and older one-on-one support and a customized plan to help them navigate any personal issues. Giving them the same opportunity for help that Herrera once received.

“It’s a warming feeling to know that you know, that these men are you know, are gonna have something different you know, to, to reach out to and hopefully you know, they’ll stimulate their emotions and their willingness to make a difference and turn their lives around,” says Herrera.

He says that the shelter is expected to open at the end of January, but says if they get the volunteers and funding that they need, it could open sooner.

To raise money for renovations the group will host a benefit dinner on November 20th at La Union Civica Mexicana on Wadsworth Street.

