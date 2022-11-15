Thieves ram stolen car into Oak Forest gun range, steal 23 guns, police say

By Web staff

OAK FOREST, Illinois (WLS) — Plywood covered a front window panel at the Eagle Gun Range on Monday morning.

That is where thieves used a stolen car to smash their way into the range and make off with nearly two dozen guns.

Security cameras captured numerous images of the suspects who were wearing stocking caps and masks. Police released several of the images, hoping someone may recognize the suspects.

“Concerning, yes,” said Giovanni Magana, a customer. “They’re gonna have a bunch of guys running around shooting, selling guns under the table, so it’s scary, you know?”

Police said they responded to an alarm at the store at 5900 West 159th Street a little after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. They recovered the stolen vehicle. Detectives said there were four suspects, who were able to steal 23 guns before fleeing the scene.

“I’ve been a customer for a while, and I stay in the community. It’s a shame to see something like this happen right here,” said Auop Elmatri, a customer.

The range has been a target for thieves in the past. Five years ago, thieves used a brick to smash a window. They got in and stole 40 guns, stuffing them into backpacks before making their getaway.

“I’m surprised they hit here. They have good staff and good security,” Magana said.

Agents from the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Agency are helping the Oak Forest Police Department with their investigation. They are hoping witnesses or anyone who recognizes the security camera images will contact them.

