Warmer with gusty evening winds

Published 6:07 AM

Temps climb a bit today, back into the lower 90s, which is seasonally average for the date.

A deep low pressure system to our Northeast is still impacting the forecast, bringing the potential for gusty winds for the region late this evening into tomorrow.

Windspeeds increase overnight, particularly in the San Gorgonio pass.

Wind Advisories through the high desert and Colorado River valley showcase where the winds will be strongest.

We will see breezy conditions through much of the week, but warmer conditions building in for the weekend. Highs will approach triple digits again by Saturday.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

