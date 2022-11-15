Tourist “violently assaulted and robbed” while in downtown Asheville, police say

By Kari Barrows, Charles Perez

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after police say a man from out of town was “violently assaulted and robbed” while in downtown Asheville.

A press release from the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to the area of Pack Square around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 to investigate a report of a “violent assault and robbery.” Once on scene, officers noted a victim was suffering from “obvious wounds to his head and face,” the release adds.

The victim told police he had been walking back to his hotel downtown when he was separated from his group. He told police he had then been assaulted and robbed.

“A gentleman who was visiting town, out of town – not a resident of Asheville – was assaulted, violently assaulted and robbed, downtown,” Asheville Police Lt. Russell Crisp told News 13. “The victim had visible injuries to his face. He was disoriented – confused about what had happened.”

The victim was taken to Mission Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

APD says investigators found a credit card stolen from the victim was used at a local store after the assault, with surveillance cameras catching footage of two suspects. “Officers were able to track the suspects to the area of North Ann Street where they were operating a moped and a dirtbike,” APD’s release says.

“Investigation led the officers to discover part of his personal belongings that had been stolen from him scattered in a local parking area,” Lt. Crisp said of the victim’s stolen belongings.

At this time, the two suspects have not yet been identified.

